Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,742 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 21,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 508,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

