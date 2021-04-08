B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $380.19 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average of $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

