Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.14 or 1.00185363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00035072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00100439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005392 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.