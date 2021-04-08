Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to report $26.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $101.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,673. Kamada has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.