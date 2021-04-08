$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. 16,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,686. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

