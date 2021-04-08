Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.11. The company had a trading volume of 617,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.74 and a 12-month high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.