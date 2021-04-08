Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $852,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

