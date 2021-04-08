Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 250,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

