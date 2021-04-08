iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $688.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce sales of $688.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $684.39 million to $691.60 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $780.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IHRT. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,952. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

