Maincoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $12,412.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00055372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.00643759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00083774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030244 BTC.

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

