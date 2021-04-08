$0.25 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 2,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,953. The stock has a market cap of $563.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.