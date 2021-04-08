Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 31,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.12.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

