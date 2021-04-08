Woodstock Corp Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,090. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

