The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.33. 47,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,357. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $338.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.