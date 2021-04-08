Playcent (PCNT) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $757,134.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playcent has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00261268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.27 or 0.00787460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,270.54 or 1.00347214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.61 or 0.00703670 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PCNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.