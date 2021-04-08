Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 131,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,132,801. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Celsion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Celsion by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,176 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.