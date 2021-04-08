Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $23.75

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,591. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

