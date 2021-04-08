Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

MCD stock opened at $232.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.