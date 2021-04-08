Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Down 4.8%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.35. 16,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,178,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $546,618.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 769,003 shares of company stock worth $43,033,515.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 777,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 429,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,760 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

