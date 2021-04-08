M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $8,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

