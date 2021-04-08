Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

IBM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,584. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $123.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

