tru Independence LLC Invests $56,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

NYSE:DE opened at $374.79 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

