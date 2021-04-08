Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $34.28. 8,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

