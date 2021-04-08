Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 13,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,591. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $971.53 million, a PE ratio of -236.78 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.