Q DAO Governance token v1.0 One Day Trading Volume Hits $13,990.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.20 million and $13,990.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $12.04 or 0.00020713 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

