American Research & Management Co. Sells 444 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 147,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,574. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

