Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 137,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,899. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

