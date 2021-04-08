Security National Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.84. The company had a trading volume of 147,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,404,105. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day moving average of $205.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.