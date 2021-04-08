Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $362.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day moving average is $360.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.