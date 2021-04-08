VouchForMe Market Cap Hits $924,480.51 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $924,480.51 and $721.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00055681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00083767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.42 or 0.00633004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030347 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

