Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

LW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

