DeXe Market Capitalization Tops $72.27 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. DeXe has a market cap of $72.27 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeXe has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be bought for approximately $25.00 or 0.00043202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 2,890,894 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . The official website for DeXe is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

