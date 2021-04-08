Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,089 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.49. 3,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,788. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.