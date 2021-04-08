Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,025. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

