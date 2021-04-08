Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Tesla were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $13.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $684.50. The company had a trading volume of 532,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,435,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.74. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $657.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,374.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

