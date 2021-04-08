Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RPM International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

