Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 220,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,812. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 468,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

