Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $57.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,901. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.