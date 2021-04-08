Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.