Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $377.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $361.50. 86,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

