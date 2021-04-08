Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $101.38 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,645 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 35.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $409.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,302. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $266.40 and a twelve month high of $408.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.68 and a 200-day moving average of $369.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.