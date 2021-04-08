NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,863.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $632.86 or 0.01093714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.65 or 0.00419352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013944 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

