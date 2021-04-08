Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.63. Teligent shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 5,477,176 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teligent stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 1,266.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,302 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.91% of Teligent worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

