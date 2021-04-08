Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.04

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.04 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 57.91 ($0.76). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 1,447,807 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £138.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.01.

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.