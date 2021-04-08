TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

YUMC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.07. 19,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

