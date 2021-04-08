Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $207,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,788. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

