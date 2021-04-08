Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Cormark

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

CHW traded up C$0.62 on Thursday, hitting C$10.23. 397,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54, a quick ratio of 35.14 and a current ratio of 36.88. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$3.33 and a 12 month high of C$10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.29 million and a PE ratio of -21.31.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

