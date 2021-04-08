Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $414.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.55 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

