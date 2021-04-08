Analysts Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $225.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $231.36 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $213.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,246. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

