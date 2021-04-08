Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

